Oak wilt strikes trees at Detroit's Belle Isle Park

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WTVG-TV Toledo

The trees at Belle Isle Park are infected with oak wilt, which can spread easily. Crews supervised by the Department of Natural Resources recently used a special blade to sever roots to stop the disease from expanding.

