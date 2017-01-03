Oak wilt strikes trees at Detroit's Belle Isle Park
The trees at Belle Isle Park are infected with oak wilt, which can spread easily. Crews supervised by the Department of Natural Resources recently used a special blade to sever roots to stop the disease from expanding.
