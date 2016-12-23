Michigan police: Hijab incident didna t happen; charges possible
Police in Ann Arbor say that a University of Michigan student's claim that a man threatened to light her hijab on fire did not occur. They said an investigation into the woman's report yielded virtually no evidence.
