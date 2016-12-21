Michigan needs $59B more for infrastructure to fulfill new 20-year improvement vision
Michigan became the first state in the U.S. to develop a full list of infrastructure recommendations when Gov. Rick Snyder unveiled that report Monday. More than 100 recommendations across four areas - water, transportation, energy and communications - resulted from months of work by the 21st Century Infrastructure Commission.
