Michigan corrections officer charged with homicide for 2015 inmate suicide

A state corrections officer was charged Wednesday with homicide for the 2015 suicide death of an inmate at Huron Valley Correctional Facility. The Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Dianna Lynn Callahan, 47, of Flint, with homicide -- involuntary manslaughter, and willful neglect of duty by a public official.

