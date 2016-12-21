Michigan corrections officer charged with homicide for 2015 inmate suicide
A state corrections officer was charged Wednesday with homicide for the 2015 suicide death of an inmate at Huron Valley Correctional Facility. The Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Dianna Lynn Callahan, 47, of Flint, with homicide -- involuntary manslaughter, and willful neglect of duty by a public official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClickOnDetroit.
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC