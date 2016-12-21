Michigan corrections officer charged ...

Michigan corrections officer charged with homicide for 2015 inmate suicide

Wednesday Dec 21

A state corrections officer was charged Wednesday with homicide for the 2015 suicide death of an inmate at Huron Valley Correctional Facility. The Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney's office charged Dianna Lynn Callahan, 47, of Flint, with homicide -- involuntary manslaughter, and willful neglect of duty by a public official.

