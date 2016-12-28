Michigan Cities Now Barred From Banni...

Michigan Cities Now Barred From Banning Plastic Bags

13 hrs ago

Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley has signed legislation to prohibit Michigan communities from regulating plastic shopping bags. The law approved Wednesday takes effect in 90 days.

