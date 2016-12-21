Lucky Monkey Tattoo Parlor 'thrilled'...

Lucky Monkey Tattoo Parlor 'thrilled' to open new Ann Arbor shop

Tuesday Dec 20

The owners of Lucky Monkey Tattoo Parlor are celebrating ownership of a new location in Ann Arbor after leaving their former downtown building in September. An increase in rent prompted Lucky Monkey owners Dana Forrester and James Trunko to look at taking their business elsewhere.

