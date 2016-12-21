Judge grants local intervention in An...

Judge grants local intervention in Ann Arbor dioxane pollution case

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: MLive.com

Potential future remedies for the Gelman dioxane plume won't be just a product of legal negotiations between the state and the polluter. The city of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County and the Huron River Watershed Council now have seats at the table, giving them an opportunity to fight for more monitoring and a better cleanup strategy.

