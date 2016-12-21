Judge grants local intervention in Ann Arbor dioxane pollution case
Potential future remedies for the Gelman dioxane plume won't be just a product of legal negotiations between the state and the polluter. The city of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County and the Huron River Watershed Council now have seats at the table, giving them an opportunity to fight for more monitoring and a better cleanup strategy.
