Fake Hate: Muslim Woman Said Man Forced Her to Remove Hijab - She Lied
A Michigan Muslima told police a mysterious man confronted her and told her to remove her hijab or he burn it off her. It never happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washtenaw County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voting in Ann Arbor in full swing as people rea...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Washtenaw County Criminal Mugshots and Arrests ...
|Oct '16
|William
|2
|Family of swans run over in Scio Township
|Aug '16
|TB Tecumseh
|2
|7 on 7: Detroit's Most Wanted: Castillia Cotten (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|2
|U-M study shows higher rates of lupus among Afr... (Oct '13)
|Feb '15
|Darren
|8
|Man drowns in Huron River in Ypsilanti (Jun '11)
|Aug '14
|serenity16
|3
|Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Black Chamber of Commerce t... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Kelly Lite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washtenaw County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC