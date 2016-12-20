Drunk cop dragged from vehicle

Tuesday Dec 20

A Waterbury man has been found guilty of climbing through a window and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at her Newly released body camera video shows Michigan deputies dragging apparently intoxicated sheriff's lieutenant from vehicle after he refuses sobriety test. Video captured two Montmorency County, Michigan sheriff's deputies dealing with a Washtenaw County lieutenant who is accused of drunken driving.

