Download of the Day: December 3
Looking for more great things to download? Try going to our Downloads page for music, books, videos, podcasts, even patterns! And check out the Download of the Day every day for more great recommendations from AADL! Want to find out about next week's Download of the Day TODAY? And get a whole heap of bonus DotD points in the process? Start playing the Lowdown of the Day ! Follow the clues to figure out the item ahead of time. And the first find gets the most points, so move fast! The whole community is invited to share in food, music, and crafts in support of Syrian and other recently resettled refugees in Southeast Michigan at this celebration at the Downtown Library on Sunday, December 4 at 1pm.
