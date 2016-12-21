Syrian Cultural Celebration

Sunday December 4, 2016: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm -- Downtown Library: Multi-Purpose Room and Downtown Library: Secret Lab The whole community is invited to share in food, music, and crafts in support of Syrian and other recently resettled refugees in Southeast Michigan. This is a collaboration with the Syrian American Rescue Network and Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County .

