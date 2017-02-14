The Latest: Wyoming Ice Jam Breaks, C...

The Latest: Wyoming Ice Jam Breaks, Concern Moves Downstream

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: US News & World Report

Residents of more than 100 homes were forced to leave on Saturday when the Bighorn River topped its banks because of rapidly melting snow and ice jams. The ice jam that caused flooding over the weekend at Worland has broken up and the Bighorn River is back within its banks.

