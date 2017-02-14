The Latest: Wyoming Ice Jam Breaks, Concern Moves Downstream
Residents of more than 100 homes were forced to leave on Saturday when the Bighorn River topped its banks because of rapidly melting snow and ice jams. The ice jam that caused flooding over the weekend at Worland has broken up and the Bighorn River is back within its banks.
