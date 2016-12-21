Education proposals could cost distri...

Education proposals could cost district $5M

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Three proposals that could cut statewide spending on education by anywhere from $71.1 million to about $84 million were unveiled Friday afternoon in Cheyenne. For Campbell County, it could mean $4.1 million to $5.4 million in budget cuts in 2018 if one of two proposals to increase class sizes is approved by the Legislature.

Chicago, IL

