Drought earns Campbell County primary status for disaster area
The USDA has designated Campbell and Niobrara counties in Wyoming as a primary natural disaster area because of damages and losses caused by the drought. Previously, farmers and ranchers in Campbell County could qualify for natural disaster assistance, including low interest emergency loans and other Farmers Assistance programs, because they were in a county contiguous to Weston, Johnson and Sheridan counties, which were declared primary disaster areas along with Big Horn and Washakie counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Washakie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Travesty & Miscarriage Of Justice: Cowboy cit... (Nov '09)
|Nov '09
|Samantha- Sammy
|1
|FBI nabs suspected Top 10 fugitive after 15 years (Jul '09)
|Aug '09
|Smarty Pants
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washakie County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC