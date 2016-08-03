Drought earns Campbell County primary...

Drought earns Campbell County primary status for disaster area

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 3, 2016 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The USDA has designated Campbell and Niobrara counties in Wyoming as a primary natural disaster area because of damages and losses caused by the drought. Previously, farmers and ranchers in Campbell County could qualify for natural disaster assistance, including low interest emergency loans and other Farmers Assistance programs, because they were in a county contiguous to Weston, Johnson and Sheridan counties, which were declared primary disaster areas along with Big Horn and Washakie counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washakie County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Travesty & Miscarriage Of Justice: Cowboy cit... (Nov '09) Nov '09 Samantha- Sammy 1
News FBI nabs suspected Top 10 fugitive after 15 years (Jul '09) Aug '09 Smarty Pants 9
See all Washakie County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washakie County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC