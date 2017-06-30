Wyoming won't give voter info to the feds
The Wyoming secretary of state said Monday he won't turn over voter registration to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, joining 44 other states that have refused in part or whole. While state statute prohibits Wyoming from sending Social Security numbers, driver's license information and dates of birth, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray declined to provide any information, citing federal overreach and personal privacy.
