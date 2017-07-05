the Buzz 2: Ill Wishes
Through it all she's remained unflappable, until a recent phone call to her senator's office. She was speaking to Sen. Mike Enzi's staff about the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the Senate health care bill that Enzi, along with Sen. John Barrasso and 11 other male senators, drafted behind closed doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planet Jackson Hole.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC