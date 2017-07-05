Search and Rescue Now Looking for Body

The search for 21-year-old Oliver Woodward, missing on the Snake River since Tuesday, July 4, is moving from a search to a recovery when it resumes Thursday morning, meaning search and rescue crews are likely looking for a body. Woodward's raft flipped in King's Wave, near the Boy Scout camp between Hoback and Astoria, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

