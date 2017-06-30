Commissioners show support for national monument protection
The Jackson Hole News And Guide reports that Teton County commissioners voted Thursday to join the Mountain Pact nonprofit in their letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke regarding President Donald Trump's executive order on national monuments. Trump has asked Zinke to place national monuments designated after 1996 under review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC