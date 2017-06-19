Wyoming Republicans seek to restore Trump town hall photo
Republicans in a community in western Wyoming have launched a petition to put President Donald Trump's picture back up at town hall. Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon recently removed photos of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, saying Trump is divisive and many locals dislike him.
