Trump photo furor rolls on

Jackson Mayor Pete Muldoon replaced the portraits of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Town Hall with one of Chief Washakie, a renowned warrior and one of the most respected leaders in Native American history. The town of Jackson received so many phone calls Monday regarding Mayor Pete Muldoon's removal of photographs of President Trump and Vice President Pence that the town shut off its phones.

