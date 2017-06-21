the Buzz 2: Housing Neutrality
The clock is ticking for Joe Rice's 90-unit apartment complex on 550 W. Broadway, known as Sagebrush Apartments. Town councilors moved to continue a vote to approve the Planned Unit Development and sketch plan to a special June 27 meeting, despite Councilman Don Frank's objections that people in need of housing don't have time to wait.
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
