the Buzz 2: Housing Neutrality

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Planet Jackson Hole

The clock is ticking for Joe Rice's 90-unit apartment complex on 550 W. Broadway, known as Sagebrush Apartments. Town councilors moved to continue a vote to approve the Planned Unit Development and sketch plan to a special June 27 meeting, despite Councilman Don Frank's objections that people in need of housing don't have time to wait.

