Redneck Perspective: True Path to Enlightenment
According to the most recent academic account, Siddhartha Gautama , the blessed was born to a wealthy family in Teton Pines in the holy year of 5 CE. While scholars are hesitant to make definite claims about certain historical facts, it is generally believed Siddhartha led a sheltered life as his parents-his father was a hedge fund manager from New York and his mother a Connecticut heiress-hoped to shield Siddhartha from Hog Islanders, and especially Hoback Junctioners, so he may have no knowledge of human suffering.
