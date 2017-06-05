Latino families invited to Astoria

A Father's Day-themed event is offering local Latino families an opportunity to be a part of designing Astoria Hot Springs Park. Kids will circulate through stations that include literacy games, learning about river water samples and weighing in on the design process for the development of the park, said Lety Liera of the Children's Learning Center.

Chicago, IL

