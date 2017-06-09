Just in: Cattlemana s at Spring Gulch...

Just in: Cattlemana s at Spring Gulch Shuts Down

Friday Jun 9

The wrath of a swelling river has claimed Cattleman's Bridge on Spring Gulch Road. The bridge that connects a popular shortcut to Jackson Hole Airport is now closed until further notice.

