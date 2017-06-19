Jackson restores U.S. President & Vice President photos to town hall
The Teton County Republican Party applauded the Jackson Town Council this evening for their decision to restore photos of the U.S. President and Vice President to the Town Hall and to ensure their permanent placement in the town government building. "Tonight's discussion by the Jackson Town Council represents the very best of our community.
