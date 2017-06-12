Jackson mayor removes photo of Trump ...

Jackson mayor removes photo of Trump from Town Hall

JACKSON, Wyoming - A picture of President Donald Trump has been removed from the Jackson Town Hall after the mayor said displaying the image "sends the wrong message." Mayor Pete Muldoon ordered the pictures of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence near the entrance of Council Chambers be replaced with one of former Shoshone Chief Washakie.

Chicago, IL

