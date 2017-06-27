CWC Trustees approve purchase of new ...

CWC Trustees approve purchase of new Jackson Outreach Center property

Thursday Jun 22

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees Wednesday night approved a land purchase and associated costs totaling $3.2 million dollars for a new outreach center in Jackson. The funds, to be taken from the college's reserve account, will be replaced once money from a special tax approved by Teton County voters last month begins coming in this November.

Chicago, IL

