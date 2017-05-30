County to decide short-term rental dispute

Property owner Sandy Ress has filed an appeal contesting the Teton County planning director's decision to allow his neighbor - the Fernley Jackson Hole Partnership - to use its residential property for short-term rental. In a memorandum that will be presented to the Teton Conuty Board of County Commissioners on Monday, Hearing Officer Andy Salter recommends the board dismiss the case because Ress' appeal was not filed in time.

