County to decide short-term rental dispute
Property owner Sandy Ress has filed an appeal contesting the Teton County planning director's decision to allow his neighbor - the Fernley Jackson Hole Partnership - to use its residential property for short-term rental. In a memorandum that will be presented to the Teton Conuty Board of County Commissioners on Monday, Hearing Officer Andy Salter recommends the board dismiss the case because Ress' appeal was not filed in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Teton County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC