Bar J appeal denied; plan will go to ...

Bar J appeal denied; plan will go to staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

The proposed 69-unit residential development at the Bar J Chuckwagon has cleared the hurdle of a second appeal from neighbors. Teton County commissioners decided Monday to dismiss the Alliance of Route 390 Neighbors' challenge of a preliminary approval that allows the Bar J application to progress to a staff review.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teton County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trader (Nov '12) Jan '14 county line 3
News Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09) Sep '11 crybabies 2
News Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 doh 6
News Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 twb68 1
News Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10) Oct '10 Verbon R Sam Bass 1
News Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10) Sep '10 Steve Thorpe 1
News John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10) Aug '10 Kwyoming 1
See all Teton County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teton County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC