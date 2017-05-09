the Buzz: Back of the Bus

the Buzz: Back of the Bus

Tuesday May 9

To define "fairness" in START funding, town and county electeds voted last week to approve a 10-member funding task force that will investigate who, exactly, is riding the START bus, and who should really be paying for it. While the failure of all three of START's SPET initiatives suggests public burnout, START director Darren Brugmann warns of an uncertain future without public support.

Chicago, IL

