Highway Commission awards two Fremont County Construction Projects

Thursday May 25

The Wyoming Highway Commission awarded two construction projects locally at its May meeting for work on Togwotee Pass and near Lysite. The commission awarded Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, a $1.8 million contract for slide repair work on US 26 between Moran Junction and Dubois in Fremont and Teton counties.

Chicago, IL

