Highway Commission awards two Fremont County Construction Projects
The Wyoming Highway Commission awarded two construction projects locally at its May meeting for work on Togwotee Pass and near Lysite. The commission awarded Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, a $1.8 million contract for slide repair work on US 26 between Moran Junction and Dubois in Fremont and Teton counties.
Teton County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trader (Nov '12)
|Jan '14
|county line
|3
|Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09)
|Sep '11
|crybabies
|2
|Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|doh
|6
|Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|twb68
|1
|Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|Verbon R Sam Bass
|1
|Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10)
|Sep '10
|Steve Thorpe
|1
|John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10)
|Aug '10
|Kwyoming
|1
