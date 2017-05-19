Commuters should settle in for a long...

Commuters should settle in for a long stretch of delays over the next two summers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Star Valley Independent

It has been estimated that 1 in 5 workers in the Star Valley area commutes north to Jackson Hole for employment opportunities. That large group already fights an increased traffic flow that has swelled over the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teton County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trader (Nov '12) Jan '14 county line 3
News Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09) Sep '11 crybabies 2
News Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 doh 6
News Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 twb68 1
News Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10) Oct '10 Verbon R Sam Bass 1
News Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10) Sep '10 Steve Thorpe 1
News John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10) Aug '10 Kwyoming 1
See all Teton County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teton County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC