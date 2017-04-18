the Buzz 3: Rec Rookies

Wednesday Apr 19

Although Jackson Hole is a nexus of outdoor recreation, only two people will represent Teton County in the state's new 26-person Outdoor Recreation Task Force. Members of the task force-Cheyenne has 10 reps, Cody and Lander each have four-assert representation is diverse and in line with their goal: to promote outdoor recreation and use it as a revenue driver for Wyoming.

