Pass pathway talks stall
Progress on a pathway from the summit of Teton Pass to the Idaho state line is still held up after Teton County commissioners again tabled discussion about how to move forward with funding. The project received $500,000 in 2014 through the Federal Lands Access Program to construct the first segment from the state line to Trail Creek Campground.
