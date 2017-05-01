New judge on Pack case
The change of judges was filed Friday in Teton County District Court. It comes after the defendant, Donald Pack Jr., waived a potential conflict disclosed by Judge Timothy Day, who worked as a Teton County sheriff's deputy when the original investigation took place and who said he knows one of the alleged victims, court files state.
