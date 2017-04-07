Lower Valley Energy presents Fall Riv...

Lower Valley Energy presents Fall River with Plaque of Gratitude

Friday Apr 7

LVE CEO Jim Webb discusses the major February power outage in the Teton Village area of Jackson Hole with Fall River Electric's board. Lower Valley Energy CEO Jim Webb attended a recent Fall River Electric board meeting to present a plaque in recognition of Fall River's efforts to assist LVE during their major power outage in early February in the Teton Village area of Jackson Hole.

