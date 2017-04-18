February storm in Teton County caused...

February storm in Teton County caused $2.8 million in damage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: KGWN

Officials estimate a February storm that cut power to thousands of homes in Teton County and prompted a disaster declaration caused nearly $3 million in damages. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Nancy Casper with the Federal Emergency Management Agency says some of the repairs related to the Feb. 7 storm will be covered by federal funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teton County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trader (Nov '12) Jan '14 county line 3
News Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09) Sep '11 crybabies 2
News Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 doh 6
News Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 twb68 1
News Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10) Oct '10 Verbon R Sam Bass 1
News Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10) Sep '10 Steve Thorpe 1
News John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10) Aug '10 Kwyoming 1
See all Teton County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teton County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC