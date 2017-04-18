February storm in Teton County caused $2.8 million in damage
Officials estimate a February storm that cut power to thousands of homes in Teton County and prompted a disaster declaration caused nearly $3 million in damages. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Nancy Casper with the Federal Emergency Management Agency says some of the repairs related to the Feb. 7 storm will be covered by federal funds.
