Creative Peaks: When People See - the Other' in Themselves
Saturday evening marks the anticipated opening of "Art in Translation," an exhibition by three Mexican artists who have been working in Jackson Hole to create art about Jackson's Latino community. Presented by the Art Association and curated by Cecilia Delgado Masse, a curator at muca-Roma contemporary art museum in Mexico City, the exhibition considers the themes of home, language and identity.
