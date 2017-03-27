Wyoming's Teton County restricts weight on waterlogged roads
Wyoming's Teton County has imposed a weight restriction on roads to help ease the damage from snow melt and rain. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Teton County Public Works Director Sean O'Malley says heavy weight on waterlogged roads can cause rutting, cracking and eventually potholes.
