Webcams watch Ski Hill Road

The Teton County Road and Levee Department recently got the go-ahead to install four web cameras to help maintenance and emergency crews better evaluate conditions on the winding road leading to Grand Targhee Resort. "Due to the distance from Jackson to Alta and hazardous mountain conditions that periodically exist on the road to Grand Targhee, the webcams will assist Teton County Road and Levee with maintenance operations, specifically managing winter snow removal and sanding operations," Department Supervisor Dave Gustafson wrote in a staff report.

