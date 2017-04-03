Teton County storm gets federal disaster declaration
President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for damage caused by a winter storm in Teton County in early February. The storm knocked down power lines and cut power to the Jackson Hole Mountain Ski Resort and nearby residential areas.
