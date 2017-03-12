Teton County Dems Elect New Players
The line stretched out the door at the Senior Center Saturday as a mix of longtime Democrats and new faces filed in for a meeting of the Teton County Democratic Party. More than 100 people attended the meeting, where six officers were unanimously elected.
