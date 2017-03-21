Sheriff and Police Put Deportation Fears to Rest
Teton County Sheriff Jim Whalen and Jackson Police Chief Todd Smith issued a joint statement Monday addressing fears about how the Trump administration's immigration crackdown will affect undocumented immigrants in the valley. Their message was one of reassurance.
