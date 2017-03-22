Planned housing development gets acce...

Planned housing development gets access to water and sewer

The planned 20-unit housing complex at 1255 W. Highway 22 known as the West View Townhomes is missing a key component before construction can begin - the property isn't connected to water or sewage lines. But on Monday the Town Council signed a development agreement to share the cost of bringing utility lines to the property's edge and selected Evans Construction as the project contractor.

