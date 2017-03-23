GOP names county leaders
While Teton County Democrats elected a group of young leaders March 11 in hopes of injecting the party with new energy, Teton County Republicans elected a more experienced group Wednesday night, focused on promoting conservation, fiscal accountability and respect for individual freedoms. Replacing Tote Turner as chairman is Teton County Commissioner Paul Vogelheim.
