Fairgrounds parking lot, dog park to close Monday
As of Monday, "Mount Fairgrounds" - the 55-foot-tall, 250-foot-wide snow pile in the Teton County Fairgrounds parking lot - will be no more. In an effort to accelerate the pile's melting before summer's first rodeo on May 27, Jackson Public Works crews will use heavy earth-moving equipment to level the approximately 75,000 cubic yards of snow and spread it throughout the parking lot.
