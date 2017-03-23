Fairgrounds parking lot, dog park to ...

Fairgrounds parking lot, dog park to close Monday

As of Monday, "Mount Fairgrounds" - the 55-foot-tall, 250-foot-wide snow pile in the Teton County Fairgrounds parking lot - will be no more. In an effort to accelerate the pile's melting before summer's first rodeo on May 27, Jackson Public Works crews will use heavy earth-moving equipment to level the approximately 75,000 cubic yards of snow and spread it throughout the parking lot.

Chicago, IL

