Wind storm downs power lines in Jackson, Teton Village without power
A wind storm is suspected of downing 17 utility poles along the Moose-Wilson Road, causing a major power outage in Teton County. Lower Valley Energy says the outage began Tuesday night and affects 3,500 to 4,000 customers in Teton Village, the Jackson Hole Airport and three subdivisions.
