Wind storm downs power lines in Jacks...

Wind storm downs power lines in Jackson, Teton Village without power

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: KGWN

A wind storm is suspected of downing 17 utility poles along the Moose-Wilson Road, causing a major power outage in Teton County. Lower Valley Energy says the outage began Tuesday night and affects 3,500 to 4,000 customers in Teton Village, the Jackson Hole Airport and three subdivisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Teton County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trader (Nov '12) Jan '14 county line 3
News Vehicular homicide charges advance (Sep '09) Sep '11 crybabies 2
News Cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 doh 6
News Wyo. cops lose box of drugs that says 'METH' on it (Nov '10) Nov '10 twb68 1
News Quake felt in WY; landslide reported (Oct '10) Oct '10 Verbon R Sam Bass 1
News Longmont Man Charged With Arson At Jackson Hotel (Sep '10) Sep '10 Steve Thorpe 1
News John to retire Oct. 1 (Aug '10) Aug '10 Kwyoming 1
See all Teton County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Teton County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC