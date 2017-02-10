UW Trustees Education Initiative Announces Town-Hall Meeting Series
The University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative invites Wyomingites to participate in a series of town-hall meetings to gather stakeholder perspectives on the UW College of Education and its educator preparation programs in service of Wyoming's preschool through high school students. Students, parents, guardians, teachers, principals, superintendents, elected officials , the business community and all community members are encouraged to attend.
