The Latest: Jackson Hole resort closes until further notice

The Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will not be operating until further notice, due to a power outage affecting the area and the forecast of another winter storm Wednesday night. Resort spokeswoman Anna Cole said Wednesday that all events that are scheduled at the resort this weekend are canceled, including Skijoring and Special Olympics competitions.

