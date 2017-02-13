Teton Village-area state of emergency ends
After a stormy week of gusty winds, snow, rain, multiple highway closures, and a four-day power outage in the Teton Village area, the sun is shining over Teton County again - both literally and metaphorically. Skies are blue, roads are open, power to the Teton Village area was restored Saturday afternoon, START Bus transit is returning to normal operations, and all three local ski areas - Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snow King Resort and Grand Targhee Resort - are welcoming skiers to powder.
